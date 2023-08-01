OSU Extension Office tracks insects, offers education

Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Auglaize County Jamie Hampton answers questions about an invasive grass species that was brought to the OSU Extension on Monday afternoon.

 Photo by Brent Melton

One of the many things that the OSU Extension Office in Wapakoneta does for Auglaize County residents is to track insects. Not just any insects, but ones that may become harmful if their populations go unchecked. 

“We start early in the spring setting traps. I like to set mine in relatively public places so that people can see it and go ‘what’s that,’” said Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Auglaize County Jamie Hampton. 

