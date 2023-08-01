OSU Extension Office tracks insects, offers education

One of the many things that the OSU Extension Office in Wapakoneta does for Auglaize County residents is to track insects. Not just any insects, but ones that may become harmful if their populations go unchecked.
“We start early in the spring setting traps. I like to set mine in relatively public places so that people can see it and go ‘what’s that,’” said Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Auglaize County Jamie Hampton.
Hampton said that her goal is to cover the majority of the county with traps in order to form a better picture of what may be moving into the county.
“I have white wing traps that look like cardboard. It’s a sticky trap and has a lure,” said Hampton before continuing. “It sends out a smell that attracts a specific type of insect,”
She said she also employes bucket traps as well.
“We start early in the Spring, monitoring for agronomically important activities,” said Hampton.
She said that in the spring they check for True Army Worms, and Corn Bores amongst others, and that in this coming fall they’ll check for Fall Army Worms and Western Bean Cutworms.
“Traps are placed all around crop fields, and I check them every week. Right now, we don’t have any insect issues that bring us any concerns,” said Hampton. She said that once the data is collected, it goes back to The Ohio State University, where they compare it with everyone else is monitoring insects.
“Northwest Ohio does a lot of monitoring. We share it with anyone who wants to read it,” said Hampton. She said that they put it out in their newsletters as well as online.
As she looks through the data, Hampton said that she’ll keep her eye out for trends.
“If I’m seeing Army Worms in Southern Ohio, I know to get my traps out here, because they’re going to be coming north,” said Hampton. She explained that the weather and wind also help determine when to check.
“It’s sort of allowing that weather pattern of warmth and wind to help us know when to monitor for something specific,” said Hampton.Something Hampton is looking for now are Corn Bore Moths.
Once Hampton has insects in her trap, she said that sends them off entomologists who identify the lifecycle stage that the insect is in.
“They send fact based information to me. They say that if you’re seeing moths at this stage, then this is how long before you have to worry about worms,” explained Hampton.
The biggest part of what the extension does though, is outreach.
“The extension is an outreach program, and I am here to serve the community. Whether Aunt Millie is worried about this white moth that has landed on her window sill, or farmer Brown who lost 1,500 acres of soybeans, they’re both equally important because I’m here to serve the whole community,” said Hampton. She said that they field questions about agriculture, trees, and even grass.
“We identify insects and bugs, look at trees, and I’m really bad at talking about yards,” said Hampton as she chuckled.
Part of the outreach this year was a garden at the extension.
“This year we have a container garden. We used cheap alternatives instead of soil,” said Hampton. The end goal was to educate the public about the alternative soil, and show that some plants do well, while others struggle. “That’s part of the science we’re sharing with the community.”
Hampton said that there is one thing that she enjoys most about her job.
“The people. I love to help people,” said Hampton. She said that when people come in with questions, or have her come out to look at something, she enjoys the teaching aspect. “It’s a great community, and I really love the people.”