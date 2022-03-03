Low-income families don’t have many choices when it comes to picking something to eat, but some organizations like Feed My Sheep are working to change that.
Joe Trowel told a very interesting story at the St. Marys Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday about his organization and what it aims to do. It’s a relatively new program that Trowel is setting up with the intention of giving low-income families better choices outside of fast food.
“We see that there is a mission there to feed people who are on limited incomes,” stated Trowel as being part of their mission. “And to encourage people who are on limited incomes to find better ways of eating than getting convenience foods or even just popping through McDonald’s.”
Feed My Sheep has been working with CALL Food Pantry since June 2021 in order to work with grocery stores to use left over food products to be made into meals for these families. The idea behind it is to make sure these healthy foods have a longer shelf life and lower the amount of food waste for the stores.
“We actually made strawberry jam and we actually made banana bread,” said Trowel as being the most common things they make due to strawberry’s and banana’s poor shelf life. Things developed from there. “The thing is that CALL gets a lot of food that [goes bad] at short notice. But they also get a lot of food they don’t know what to do with.”
Many ingredients that could be made into proper meals are usually neglected either due to the people who get food from the pantry not knowing how to cook it or not having the time. CALL doesn’t want to waste this food, however, so it relies on organizations like Feed My Sheep to put it to proper use.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.