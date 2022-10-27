Plays Photo

St. Marys Memorial High School will soon host the works of several students, with a set of one act plays being held on Oct. 29. The students are currently going through rehearsal, with the student directors having worked hard to start up the production.

 By Skyler Mitchell

St. Marys can expect to be entertained this coming weekend, with St. Marys Memorial High School planning on hosting their one act play series for Oct. 29.

As part of a series, three student directed one act plays will be played within the auditorium on Saturday, having been done as a collective effort between all of the students. The three directors Grace Hennon, Griffin Luebke and Jodi Perry, have been working hard to bring everything all together.

