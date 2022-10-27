St. Marys can expect to be entertained this coming weekend, with St. Marys Memorial High School planning on hosting their one act play series for Oct. 29.
As part of a series, three student directed one act plays will be played within the auditorium on Saturday, having been done as a collective effort between all of the students. The three directors Grace Hennon, Griffin Luebke and Jodi Perry, have been working hard to bring everything all together.
“There’s definitely a lot more to directing than people think,” stated Perry as being her experience so far when it comes to participating in the event. Being a director can be a very active job, and it requires planning out many of the smaller details alongside the larger ones. “It’s just a lot more tedious than I thought, but I’ve really enjoyed it and like it.”
“It’s been a little stressful, but overall, it’s been very enjoyable, especially working with everybody and understanding it from a different perspective,” explained Hennon. “There’s always ways you could make it better, but in the end, you just have to let it be what it’s become.”
While there has been some difficulties when it comes to directing, the three have been working hard to get through it and make sure the plays go on smoothly. Some of had some interesting personal difficulties with their roles, despite their success so far.
“We started work on this back in spring we picked out a script and in August we did casting,” said Luebke about some of the things they had to do back in the beginning. It’s been a step-by-step process putting the play together from concept to reality. “It’s been fun. It’s been a good learning experience on how to manage people and it’s been interesting.”
“The most difficult has probably been making sure that everyone plays their part very well, you know,” Hennon said as being one part that’s been hard, especially when it comes to staying in character. “The easiest has definitely been like getting along with the cast and making sure they’re all comfortable and everything.”
They have stated it’s a bit nerve-wracking, but they do have high hopes when it comes to opening night. The three plays will be played one after another, with each director given their chance to shine alongside the hard work of their actors.
“I really like the cast. I really like all of the people,” Perry stated as being her favorite part about doing the production. It’s helped keep her going, especially during the more stressful parts of the production. “And really that’s what keeps it going, seeing all of them have fun.”
“You just have to be honest with people,” Luebke stated as being one piece of advice he’d give to anyone new to directing, which he has learned since he started. “It’s tough to tell people stuff that they don’t want to hear, but you have to really be honest.”
The three plays that are being featured are The Fall of the House of Usher, 10 Ways To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse and Are We Scared Yet? It is encouraged to come see them as they Oct. 29 is the only chance to do so. More information will be available at a later date.