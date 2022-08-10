Albers Photo

First National Bank brand administration manager Susan Albers speaks to members of the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club Tuesday morning about scams her bank has come across and how to protect loved ones from being affected by them.

 By Corey Maxwell

NEW BREMEN — Scammers are getting more complex with their tactics nowadays, and seemingly everyone is a target.

The elderly are the most susceptible, though, which was the topic of the program at the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday morning.

