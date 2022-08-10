NEW BREMEN — Scammers are getting more complex with their tactics nowadays, and seemingly everyone is a target.
The elderly are the most susceptible, though, which was the topic of the program at the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday morning.
First National Bank Chief Financial Officer Andrew Roiberg and Brand Administration Manager Susan Albers spoke to club members about scammers and what people can do to protect themselves.
Scammers use a variety of methods to take advantage of people whether it be online, on the phone or in person.
“They are masters of persuasion,” said Albers. “They have a plausible story and are the ultimate salesperson with a tempting offer. They will find your most vulnerable moment.”
The pair said they feel like scammers will scour through recent obituaries and call survivors “because they know they’re lonely.”
“They know they’re looking for some type of attention and can quickly gain their trust,” said Albers. “They’re looking for a friend. They’ll make notes about you and act like you’re friend. Sometimes they’ll work on people for months — they show no mercy.”
She said that elder fraud is up 120% in the last two years, with the pandemic and seclusion not helping matters.
