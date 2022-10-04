Opening Photo

The flags were raised at the Minster Oktoberfest opening ceremonies on Saturday, with members of the Minster Veterans Firing Squad helping with the festivities.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The 2022 Minster Oktoberfest festivities started officially after opening ceremonies were held Saturday morning, with various speakers presenting.

The gazebo within downtown Minster was a lively place, with many different people coming together in order to officially kick things off for the festival. The ceremonies started with a flag raising ceremony by the Minster Veterans Firing Squad and the national anthem being sung by the Village Quartets.

