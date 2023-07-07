Ohio Wheelmen bringing bikes, and history to First Friday

The Ohio Wheelmen will be at First Friday in St. Marys this evening with their historic bicycles

 Photo provided by Ohio Wheelmen

The Ohio Wheelmen are coming to St. Marys this evening to take part in July’s First Friday. The Wheelmen were founded in 1967, and aim to preserve the history of bicycles, while educating the public. 

“I like to call us the guardians of bicycle history,” said Ohio Wheelmen Captain Lynda Katterheinrich.

