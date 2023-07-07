Ohio Wheelmen bringing bikes, and history to First Friday

The Ohio Wheelmen are coming to St. Marys this evening to take part in July’s First Friday. The Wheelmen were founded in 1967, and aim to preserve the history of bicycles, while educating the public.
“I like to call us the guardians of bicycle history,” said Ohio Wheelmen Captain Lynda Katterheinrich.
“We represent bicycle history from the conception of the bicycle through 1932. We do parades and different kinds of events, and we dress in period clothing to match our bicycles,” said Katterheinrich. She said that dressing appropriately for the time period that the various bikes are from, helps people get a better idea of what it would have looked like then.
“The bicycles that you’ll see tomorrow are mostly original. Maybe one or two that are not, but that are proper reproductions,” said Katterheinrich.
Katterheinrich said that this is her second year as a captain with the group, but that her family have been members since 1989.
“My daughters were born and raised as Wheelmen. I’m a former resident of St. Marys, so this is kind of a double sweet to do this presentation,” said Katterheinrich. She said the group is in 45 states, as well as having chapters across the globe.
“We’ll be doing a demonstration in front of The Evening Leader,” said Katterheinrich. She said that the riders will ride in a circle while she explains the history of bicycles, and that she may have individual riders talk about their bikes.
“It’s hard to see different ratchets and gearing as the bike is in motion,” said Katterheinrich. She said that the automotive industry owes a lot to the developments first developed for bicycles, and that bikes were an engine of social change as well.
“Bikes paved the way to women’s liberation and the suffrage movement,” said Katterheinrich. She explained that bikes were initially very cost prohibitive, and that they were a status symbol until 1910.
“Then by 1910, and the mass production of bicycles, the price dropped. It went from costing $2,800 in our money to about $380,” said Katterheinrich. She said that women were initially banned from bikes, but slowly made their way to riding.
“Women were not to show any kind of exertion, or sweat. They were supposed to sit there and look gorgeous,” said Katterheinrich before continuing. “It wasn’t until 1885 when women started to sneak out and ride bikes.”
The Ohio Wheelmen will be in front of The Evening Leader on Spring Street starting at 6 p.m., with their presentation running for around 30 minutes. If you would like to know more about the Ohio Wheelmen you can visit their website at OhioWheelmen.org.