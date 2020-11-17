After calling St. Marys home for 100 years, the National Guard has moved out of St. Marys. The State of Ohio Armory at 109 E. South St. has been vacant for a couple of months with guardsmen being relocated out of St. Marys.
“The city of St. Marys was disappointed to learn the local guard unit has relocated without advanced notification,” a statement from the city of St. Marys read. “However, we understand the economics of the Ohio National Guard’s situation. The city has valued our close relationship with the Ohio National Guard for the past 100 years. The unit has been a welcomed fixture to the landscape of our community.”
To read more about the National Guard's move out of St. Marys, see Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe to out e-edition today.