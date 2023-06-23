Ohio National Guard Armory put up for sale by CIC

The Ohio National Guard Armory building is a big part of St. Marys history, having finally come on sale after several pieces of legislation and plenty of hard work.

 Photo by Skyler Mitchell

After plenty of patience and hard work by the city of St. Marys and the Community Improvement Corporation, the Ohio National Guard Armory building is now officially up for sale for any interested parties.

Located in the downtown area, the armory has been the center of several pieces of legislation and some debate for a while, with the city recently announcing it being open for purchase. Members of the city government were happy to finally get this part of the project off the ground.

