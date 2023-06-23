Ohio National Guard Armory put up for sale by CIC

After plenty of patience and hard work by the city of St. Marys and the Community Improvement Corporation, the Ohio National Guard Armory building is now officially up for sale for any interested parties.
Located in the downtown area, the armory has been the center of several pieces of legislation and some debate for a while, with the city recently announcing it being open for purchase. Members of the city government were happy to finally get this part of the project off the ground.
“I think that we’re excited about the possibilities that exist with this historic structure,” stated Manager of Industrial and Community Development Mike Burkholder about what how they felt about this recent change. This feeling is amplified since it could mean something good for the city as a whole.
There have been many different talks in the past as to what the city and the CIC hopes will happen with the sale of the armory, especially as an economic boon to the city. That’s why that plans for the property, as well as proof of financial viability, are the main requirements to purchase the property.
“Right now, if someone is interested in it, they can contact me. I can take them through it,” Burkholder stated. “We’re going to want to see a plan for the building, because we want to make sure it fits in with our vision for downtown and is a benefit to the community without hurting the armory and the historic nature of the armory.”
As long as someone is able to provide detailed plans on what they want and be able to financially support the project, the sale should be approved. Downtown St. Marys is changing day by day, and both groups are hoping to find something that will only contribute to that growth.
“There’s going to be a lot thought that goes into selling this historic structure,” said Burkholder about how the city and CIC plan on handling the sale of the building. “We want to make sure it fits in with the ever changing landscape of downtown, which there is a lot of positive things going on downtown, and we want this to be another one of those.”
As of right now, the structure has off-street parking, on-site utilities, sits within the Community Reinvestment Area and three-phase electric is also available alongside flexible zoning options. More information is available for anyone that calls Burkholder and his office.
“We’re open to anything that’s going to be a benefit to downtown,” stated Burkholder. As far as the city and the CIC is concerned, they are willing to listen to any proposals that are sent their way. “We’re willing to listen to anything and everything.”
For more information on the armory and how to make an official proposal, make sure to call the number 419-300-3117 for the time being.