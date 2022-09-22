DeWine Photo

Ohio’s First Lady came to the Celina Kiwanis Club in order to speak on a program she feels passionate about.

 By Jean McCollum

The Celina Kiwanis Club welcomed Ohio First Lady Fran Dewine to Wednesday’s noon meeting.

DeWine was promoting Dolly Parton’s literacy program Imagination Library of Ohio. The program has 343, 490 Ohio children currently enrolled which is 48% of eligible kids.

Recommended for you