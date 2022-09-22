The Celina Kiwanis Club welcomed Ohio First Lady Fran Dewine to Wednesday’s noon meeting.
DeWine was promoting Dolly Parton’s literacy program Imagination Library of Ohio. The program has 343, 490 Ohio children currently enrolled which is 48% of eligible kids.
DeWine became aware of the program prior to becoming Ohio’s First Lady. Her daughter’s family was living with her and Governor DeWine while their daughter’s house was being built. DeWine happened to be home when her grandchildren’s books arrived and she saw how excited the children were.
“It was such joy,” said DeWine. “And they have books, but to get that book in the mail was so much fun for them.”
The experience inspired DeWine to learn more about the Imagination Library Program. Dolly Parton started the program in her hometown. DeWine said even though Parton’s father could not read or write he was the smartest person Parton knew. Knowing the challenges and embarrassment her father faced, Parton decide to give out books in her hometown. Tennessee’s governor then extended free books to children across the entire state.
When Governor Mike DeWine became elected, DeWine’s goal was for every child in Ohio to be part of the free book program. DeWine continues to promote the Imagination Library of Ohio program in hopes enriching children’s lives through reading.
“We know that a child’s brain is 80% developed by the time they turn three years old,” said DeWine. “So we don’t want to waste those early years. We don’t want to wait until they start kindergarten to start reading to them.”
The Imagination Library of Ohio program is free to all children from birth to age five. Each month an age appropriate book will be addressed to the child and mailed. Anyone can register the child to receive the books and can be sent either to the child’s or the register’s home. The first book the child will receive is Dolly Parton’s favorite book ‘The Little Engine That Could’. The last book the child will receive is ‘Look Out Kindergarten Here I Come.” To register for the program go to OhioImaginationLibrary.org.