MINSTER — Minster village council passed a single piece of legislation on Tuesday night.
Council suspended the rules and passed a resolution increasing the appropriations to allow for $147,000 to be included as the village received the first amount of money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The village will receive the same amount next year as well.
Also Tuesday, Village Administrator Don Harrod said the village received $4,125.75 back from Anthem because the medical loss ratio was lower than the threshold set by the Affordable Care Act.
Harrod said the village could use the money to lower premiums in the next plan year or distribute the rebate among employees.
After a short deliberation, council decided to distribute the money back to the employees. Harrod said it would be about $100 for each employee who was enrolled in the health care plan.
Also Tuesday, Derek Siefring was appointed and sworn in as a part time officer for the village.
Siefring is a Coldwater native and completed training at the Wright State University – Lake Campus Police Academy.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.