The St. Mary’s City Council met up on Monday, with another officer being added to the St. Marys Police Department.
Officer Lance A. Brunswick was officially sworn in July 12 by the Mayor Patrick McGowan and other members of the city council. Coming in after graduating from Marion Local High School, receiving a criminal justice degree from the University of Toledo and Owens Community College Police Academy, Brunswick is uniquely suited for the position.
“He is our newest hire,” said Chief Jake Sutton about how Brunswick came into the employ of the SMPD. “He is replacing an officer who retired just a couple months ago."
Brunswick came into the position through his own hard work and will be filling a void due to the previous officers retirement. This comes in as another piece of good news for him, with his current engagement working for him. His brother, parents, and grandparents were able to make it to the ceremony to be sworn in.
To read the fully story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.