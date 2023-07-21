ODNR speaks on what to do with run over wildlife

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division Officer shows pelts and various skulls at the St. Marys Fish Hatchery open house last March

 Photo by Brent Melton

When wildlife runs out in front of vehicles, it normally doesn’t end well for the animal. While some of these animals can be legally harvested, others cannot be taken. 

“You can possess wildlife that you harvest through hunting, and there is a handful of critters you can take from the roadways once they’re hit by a car,” said Wildlife Management Supervisor Brett Beatty of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division’s District 5.

