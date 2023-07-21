ODNR speaks on what to do with run over wildlife

When wildlife runs out in front of vehicles, it normally doesn’t end well for the animal. While some of these animals can be legally harvested, others cannot be taken.
“You can possess wildlife that you harvest through hunting, and there is a handful of critters you can take from the roadways once they’re hit by a car,” said Wildlife Management Supervisor Brett Beatty of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division’s District 5.
Beatty said that those animals you can take include deer, boar and turkey.
“Those are the only three you could take if they’re struck. You would also have to have a slip from a district officer saying you’re able to possess it,” explained Beatty. The slip would annotate that the animal was taken from a roadway, and not poached, or taken in other illegal ways.
“Also, migratory birds you can’t possess parts and piece of unless they’re harvested through legal hunting,” said Beatty. He said that things like certain types of owl feathers, the skull of a blue heron, and all types of eagles fall into that category.
Eagles in particular have special legislation that protect them, even if they are struck by a vehicle, or are found dead of natural causes.
“Basically they have further protection. Any parts, pieces, or anything from an eagle are covered,” said Beatty. He said that when the ODNR is contacted, they have a special process for them.
“We do collect eagles when they’re reported to us if there is a mortality,” said Beatty. He said when its something obvious like being struck by a car, there isn’t much follow up, or that if they pass away naturally there may be further testing.
“Also, bald eagles and other eagles have a cultural significance to Native Americans,” said Beatty. He said that if they take in an eagle, they’ll take the deceased bird and send it to a repository.
“When we get in possession of an eagle, we take and box them up and send them to the repository where they’re available for Native Americans to be used for ceremonies and other things that are culturally significant to them,” explained Beatty.
When an eagle is hit, Beatty said the best thing to do is to call 1-800-WlLDLIFE to report the incident.
“That is the easiest way to get ahold of someone and report it. Regardless of location, you can get ahold of someone,” said Beatty. He said a person could also reach out to their county wildlife officer as well.
“You can tell the officer where you hit it, and we’ll make an effort to recover it,” said Beatty. He said that on the WildOhio.gov website, you can also report where the eagle is as well.
“It’s always a shame to see a dead bald eagle, but its great they’re able to be utilized in something so significant to Native American cultures,” said Beatty.