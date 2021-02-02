From the Punxsutawney Spirit
PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the first time in three years, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning at a chilly, snow-splashed Gobbler’s Knob.
As legend has it, that means six more weeks of winter. This was the 106th time in 135 years that Phil emerged from his burrow and made such a prediction, though in each of the previous two years, he had failed to see a shadow and called for an early spring.
Just before 7:30 .a.m., the world’s most famous groundhog and his Inner Circle delivered the prediction virtually, by means of a live internet stream and website to a worldwide audience.
Read more from our sister paper, the Punxsutawney Spirit in Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.