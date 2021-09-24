In Auglaize County, steady rainfall usually spells trouble. However, dry ground conditions and less obstructed waterways have made a difference over the past two days during frequent rains. Wednesday morning rain gauges in Wapakoneta fluctuated between 1.5 and 3 inches while New Bremen saw 3.87 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. On Thursday morning gauges showed another 1.3 to 1.9 inches in Wapakoneta and 1.1 inches in New Bremen.
“This rain was not as severe from a flooding perspective as what we had seen in some of the past events, we are fortunate that this rain event fell over the course of a day and a half rather than couple hours. If we would have had this amount of rain over a couple hours we would have had some real issues with road flooding and localized flooding,” Auglaize County Engineer Andrew Baumer said. “We ended up not having to post a single road for high water.”
He believes the ground was also able to absorb some of that water due to dry conditions.
