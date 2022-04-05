NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Schools will have a change in its staff starting soon, with 4-12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann planning on leaving her position to take up teaching again.
The New Knoxville Board of Education held an executive session on Monday in order to discuss business related to the opening for a 4th grade teaching position. Fledderjohann decided that it would be the perfect time to put in her resignation and take it up while it was available.
“I missed the classroom and in the back of my mind thought about it for a few years,” stated Fledderjohann as being the main reason why she wanted to make the change. “There was an opening in my certification area, so there was a possible opportunity.”
The decision is something she’s been mulling on for a while now, and the other members of staff knew about it after she sent in an intent form saying so years ago. Teaching is something she does enjoy and wanted to give it another shot after so long.
“I enjoy the classroom and teaching,” said Fledderjohann. She’ll now be able to work with students directly again, making sure she can make a personal difference in their lives. “I missed the day to day impact on students.”
The decision was made final after the resignation of Linda Wolf, who previously had the 4th grade teaching position. Fledderjohann figured that since the opportunity was there, she might as well take it before someone else came along to take over the job.
