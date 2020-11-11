New Knoxville Village Councilors went into executive session and passed two pieces of legislation after discussion in executive session in Wednesday's monthly meeting.
Council passed Ordinance 2020-11-12, amending the 2020 wage ordinance, adding wastewater operator of record position and declaring it as an emergency.
This legislation would add a wastewater operator. The legislation is needed since previous Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich retired. Katterheinrich had a sewer water license but since he is retired, the village is contracting with Douglas Piper of the Auglaize County Sanitary Engineer's Department to oversee and sign the village's permits and requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency.
