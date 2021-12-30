NEW KNOXVILLE — A final meeting of the year for New Knoxville village councilors saw a number of ordinances passed following their third readings as well as the last meeting for councilor Mike Kaup.
Kaup served on council for six years and Mayor Keith Leffel gave Kaup a plaque commemorating his time he served.
“Six years you’ve been on council, and I think you’ve done a great job,” said Leffel. “I do appreciate your expertise you always brought, and good common sense. I hate to see you go. You’re always welcome back.”
“I didn’t realize how much we actually dealt with. It takes a lot to make it go,” said Kaup. “I hope you can find somebody to fill some shoes here.”
The village is still seeking a resident to fill Kaup’s position on council and Leffel encourages anyone that’s interested to stop in to the village office and inquire about the position.
