With the new year, Fitness Hub is offering a safe alternative for those who want to get a head start on their New Year’s resolution.
With the the combination of selling the Freewalt Way location by Celina Road and the coronavirus pandemic, owner Nikki Wibbeler made adjustments for a more convenient and safe workout area.
Wibbeler moved Fitness Hub from 310 Freewalt Way to 12132 Aqueduct Road, just outside of town, in a 40-foot by 48-foot facility. The gym maxes out at 24 people, but there is also an opportunity to workout outside once the weather is warmer.
