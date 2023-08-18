New School Year For St. Marys City School

New staff members at St. Marys City Schools and meetings and a lunch at Memorial High School on Thursday morning.

 Photo by Brent Melton

As the end of August nears, so to does the start of the new school year. On Thursday new staff of the St. Marys City Schools gathered for a meeting and lunch at Memorial High School. This year will see 15 new staff members, and Superintendent Bill Ruane sees new staff as an opportunity.

“I think the biggest thing is when you bring them in, that they have that passion, have great ideas, and look forward to building those relationships with staff and students,” said Ruane.

