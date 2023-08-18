As the end of August nears, so to does the start of the new school year. On Thursday new staff of the St. Marys City Schools gathered for a meeting and lunch at Memorial High School. This year will see 15 new staff members, and Superintendent Bill Ruane sees new staff as an opportunity.
“I think the biggest thing is when you bring them in, that they have that passion, have great ideas, and look forward to building those relationships with staff and students,” said Ruane.
“This year, and every year, brings a bit of change and new faces. This year is a bit different with the amount of retirements and changes in position,” explained Ruane. He said that having 15 new staff members is the most they’ve had in as long as he can remember.
“If you look at who changed, we have more that have changed. With newness we’re bringing people from neighboring districts
that have experiences, new fresh ideas, and who have been trained in the newest innovative teaching strategies,” said Ruane. Two of those new staff members are also brand new teachers going into their first year.
“I’m feeling kind of all the emotions. I’m nervous and excited. I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. I’m ready for it to be here now,” said first year Kindergarten Teacher Kristine Kirby. She said that the biggest change is that she’ll be in charge of the classroom, but not having anyone there isn’t a bad thing.
“Everyone has been welcoming and supportive. I don’t feel like I’m on my own,” explained Kirby. She said that she enjoyed setting up her classroom, but that the amount of cleaning and organizing was unexpected.
“I hope my kids fall in love with learning, especially with reading. The new program ‘Riders Are Readers’, I hope it helps them love reading for years to come too,” said Kirby.
“It’s very exciting, and its been great because I’ve been able to be here the past couple years with helping with marching band and things like that,” said Associate Director of Bands Howie Spencer of going into his first years. He said that so far the kids have been great, and he’s enjoyed transitioning into a leadership position.
“I’m so thrilled to be back at my alma mater,” said Spencer. He said that the first experience he had was humbling, and also an opportunity for reflection.
“It was reflective as well for me to do the best job that I possibly can for them. I’ll always lead them in the right direction and make them better people overall,” said Spencer. He said he has one hope for this first year, and that it is one of being open to change. “I don’t know everything, so my one hope is that I’m an active learner this entire year, and that I continue it for so long.”
“One of our focuses is on literacy and reading, and trying to bring back that excitement in reading, and kids reading for enjoyment,” said Ruane. He said he hopes to involve the parents and the community with the Riders Are Readers program.
“If we can involve parents, and community in reading for leisure or pleasure, and kid see their parents, community, and teachers doing it, hopefully it becomes a part of a culture of reading for pleasure and reading to learn.” said Ruane.
“We feel like we have good things going and that we’re going in a good direction, with a good foundation. We hope to add to our tradition of things going good, and that we keep that going in the right direction. That’s our goal,” said Ruane. He said that each year brings new opportunities for students, and an opportunity to reset and start fresh.
“For those that need a fresh start, they can start with a new year and new teachers. Those that had a great year can build on that and hopefully show achievement and growth,” said Ruane.