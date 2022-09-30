A new pub is being opened up in downtown St. Marys by the name of the Roots Pub, which will be taking the place of the C&C Loft and Lounge.
For about two months, three men have been working to bring the business together after purchasing it from the previous owner before starting. Mike Schwartz, Dakota Knous and Ryan Koenig stated that they got the building by chance, it was something they were excited to be a part of.
“It was for sale. We kind of nosed around a little bit, took a look, and here we are today I guess is how it really it kind of unfolded,” said Koenig about how the building came to their attention.
“My grandpa owned it for 35 years previously and that was a big part of my interest,” said Knous as being his experience with the building. It was something that they wanted to look into
The three have been working on their business for about two months now, with the official ribbon cutting ceremony taking place as of Thursday. They decided to finally open up as a way to start getting involved with the city and provide a place for people to get together.
“I think we just saw a lot of potential with the building,” said Schwartz about the lounge and what it had to offer when it came to their business plan. “It was here. It just needed a little bit of work, and still has a ways to go.”
“Downtown is really thriving, we want to be part of it,” stated Knous. With all of the events happening within the area, the three wanted to be a bigger part of the town and its workings.
The three are still going through plenty of preparations as of right now, but with the ribbon cutting having finished, the three are aiming to have a proper grand opening as of Oct. 1, with intentions to have it go all day. Drink specials and door prizes will go on as long as they’re open, with local band Act 3 taking the stage from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The pub is something the three are excited to finally bring to the city, especially since they’ll be able to pool all of their backgrounds and skills into making it. They want to bring something to the community that people will actively enjoy as long as things continue to go well.
“We’re all three ten years apart, so we come from different backgrounds,” said Schwartz about why they named it the Roots Pub. “The Koenig’s are from Wisconsin, we’re from St. Marys, so we all have kind of different roots, and we’re tying them all together.”
“Obviously we want to be part of bringing downtown St. Marys back, we wanted to be a place where people want to go,” stated Koenig. “People want to come to downtown St. Marys, want to come to Roots Pub, see live music, get good food, cold drinks, and have a good time.”
They’ve received some feedback from the community so far, and they look forward to stoking up more excitement about the place as long as it’s open. The three encourage anyone to come down and give the Roots Pub a shot whenever they have the time.
“It seems like everybody is excited, see the little changes we made and how we still have a lot more to go,” stated Schwartz. “But it seems like everyone’s enjoying what is happening.”
“Typically the people that come, they come back again,” said Koenig about attendance so far. “That’s nice to see and we hope to keep that going.”