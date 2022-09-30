Roots Pub Photo

The Roots Pub had their ribbon cutting ceremony conducted on Wednesday, with plans to celebrate their opening on Oct. 1.

 By Skyler Mitchell

A new pub is being opened up in downtown St. Marys by the name of the Roots Pub, which will be taking the place of the C&C Loft and Lounge.

For about two months, three men have been working to bring the business together after purchasing it from the previous owner before starting. Mike Schwartz, Dakota Knous and Ryan Koenig stated that they got the building by chance, it was something they were excited to be a part of.

