While the St. Marys city council meeting wasn’t exactly a long affair, it did come with some celebration as Brian Parker of the City of St. Marys Police Department was promoted to police sergeant.
City council met up on Monday with very little on the agenda other than swearing in the new sergeant into his position. Brian Parker was chosen for a variety of factors, something Police Chief Jake Sutton was happy to explain before he was sworn in.
“Tonight we’re here for the promotion of Brian Parker. Brain Parker has been with the police department since 2013,” Sutton explained, talking about the circumstances around the new sergeants promotion. “This promotion to sergeant was left open due to the retirement of Chris Green, so he’ll be taking over those duties.”
