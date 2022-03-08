ST. MARYS — Since the National Guard moved out of the St. Marys Armory in 2020 — which now sits vacant and its future in the city is uncertain — a proposal was put forth to the St. Marys Parks and Playground Committee on Monday to build a monument honoring the building and the veterans who served through its tenured history.
Kim Reiher presented a plan to build the Ohio Army National Guard Memorial in Memorial Park across the street from the St. Marys Armory.
“Recently I was approached by Mayor [Pat] McGowan about the National Guard leaving St. Marys after 100 years. The building’s been there for 100 [years] when they left,” said Reiher.
The project was originally started by city resident Jon Burd as a memorial to the 148th Infantry Regiment of the 37th Infantry Division, commonly known as the Buckeye Division.
“We thought maybe it would be proper to memorialize the Guard’s history, at least in St. Marys, by constructing some kind of monument,” said Reiher. “We wanted to come up with something that was more fitting and we wanted to capture that Engineer’s Castle design, which is what the Armory and many of the other old armories in Ohio are modeled after. We wanted to capture that in the architecture of it.”
The monument would honor soldiers who were killed in action.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.