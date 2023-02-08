While chess was traditionally the game of kings, and dates back over 1,400 years, that isn’t stopping third and fourth graders at New Knoxville Elementary School from playing.
“I’m not a very good chess player to tell you the truth,” said third grade teacher Janet Eshelman. Eshelman is in charge of the chess team, and has been running it for the past five years.
“Sarah Baker, who taught fifth grade, opened the club and wanted students to learn chess for the strategy of it,” said Eshelman. When Baker asked if any students were interested, Eshelman said she thought two of her students might be. “I’d take them up to her room to learn about the game.”
When Baker left the district, Eshelman said she didn’t want to see the chess team end.
“I talked to my husband about it. I’ve always wanted to teach it, and I’ve always had a chess set, set up in my classroom,” said Eshelman. She said her and her husband decided to go ahead with the team, and bought chess boards for the team. Eshelman noted that over time, they’ve also received donations as well.
Currently the chess club is open to third and fourth graders, with fourth grade being new this year.
