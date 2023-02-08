NK Chess Club

Sophia Frantz (L) and Sara Holland (R) play chess as members of New Knoxville School’s Chess Team.

 Photo Provided

While chess was traditionally the game of kings, and dates back over 1,400 years, that isn’t stopping third and fourth graders at New Knoxville Elementary School from playing.

“I’m not a very good chess player to tell you the truth,” said third grade teacher Janet Eshelman. Eshelman is in charge of the chess team, and has been running it for the past five years.

