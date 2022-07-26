Bryenton and Leffel Photo

Shirley Bryenton (left) and New Knoxville Mayor Keith Leffel take turns speaking on Saturday morning as the village held the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new splash pad.

 By Corey Maxwell

NEW KNOXVILLE — Stormy weather couldn’t stop the village Saturday morning from holding its dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-opened splash pad.

Dozens gathered at the New Knoxville Community Park shelter house to commemorate the opening of the splash pad.

