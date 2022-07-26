NEW KNOXVILLE — Stormy weather couldn’t stop the village Saturday morning from holding its dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-opened splash pad.
Dozens gathered at the New Knoxville Community Park shelter house to commemorate the opening of the splash pad.
It officially opened back in June.
“It’s absolutely amazing how quickly it came together,” said New Knoxville Mayor Keith Leffel.
The idea had been discussed for a couple of years and the plan came together more following COVID as community members were unable to attend other town’s pools or splash pads.
The goal was to raise $225,000 for the project and through grants and donors, the village was able to meet its goal and now have a feature that can — and does get used — at all hours of the day.
Ground was broken for the project in March.
Leffel thanked My Splash Pad, the Canton-based company that built the structure, during his speech.
“They’ve put in about 300 of these already, and they said absolutely Mike Chalk and his group and the town people were the best they’ve had to work with,” said Leffel.
