NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Schools held a celebration on Sunday with its graduation ceremony going in full swing for the 28 graduating seniors.
Teachers, faculty and parents gathered in the gymnasium of the school at 2 p.m. in order to celebrate their final year, as well as all of the hard work they put into getting their diplomas. The invocation and pledge was done by salutatorian Parker Banner, with a welcome done by Class President Ellie Gabel shortly after.
“It’s my pleasure to welcome you to this commencement ceremony today,” stated Gabel.
She said in her speech how glad she was to stand among everyone for something she worked hard for.
“On behalf of all of us, I would like to thank our teacher and administrators, the board of education and our family and friends,” said Gabel.
The class of 2022 featured four valedictorians, one salutatorian, 12 students in the National Honor society and eight receiving an academic honors diploma. The staff present also announced that one person received the Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal and that another of the class would be joining the U.S. Military.
“At this time, I have the honor to officially recognize our salutatorian and valedictorians,” said Principal Jenny Fledderjohann. She highlighted the achievements of the graduating class and what role they played in their class during the last four years. The valedictorians include Erica Weadock, Haley Fledderjohann, Jessica Miltner and Alysha Katterheinrich.
The ceremony also included a special guest in Preston Meyer, an alumni of the school who graduated in 1977.
Meyer talked to the students at length about how moving on from this school is one step into their future, and that they shouldn’t be afraid to mess up along the way.
“I ask you, when you look at your future, are you looking as your glass is half full, or your glass if half empty?” asked Meyer. It took him a while to find work in NKTelco, but he stated that it was worth it since he found the job he loved. “Because if you approach life with your glass being half full, a lot of the obstacles that were in your way will go away.”
Read the full story in the May 31 edition of The Evening Leader or become an online subscriber today.