New Bremen Smiles has been open since last year, but recently held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in partnership with the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce.
Owned and run by Celina graduate Dr. Geoffrey Froning D.D.S, New Bremen Smiles is located at 101 S. Washington St. in New Bremen.
Froning wants a trip to the dentist’s office to be an enjoyable one, not one that you dread.
“We treat everybody like our family,” he said. “Everybody that sits in that chair might as well be my mom. They’re going to get the same treatment. We try to make it comfortable and have them enjoy it. There’s very few who like going to dentist.”
The office offers a relaxing environment, with chairs that feature massaging controls and heat, as well as playing music in patent’s rooms.
“Tell me just what kind of music or a group that you like, and we’ll throw it on in the room,” said Froning. “Our chairs do have massage and heat. It’s something that can help you relax. It helps calms nerves.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Monday's edition of The Evening Leader.