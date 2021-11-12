NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Elementary was the site of a touching scene Thursday, with the school holding a Veterans Day program early in the morning.
Hosting a variety of veterans, the program was held in the decorated junior high gymnasium, which was covered from wall to wall in dedications to the guests. Starting with the presentation of the colors as well as a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by the junior high choir, they were given a proper introduction by K-6 Principal Diane Kramer.
“On behalf of New Bremen Elementary, I would like to welcome all of you to this very special Veterans Day ceremony,” said Kramer. The school had plenty of performances planned for the next couple of hours, each one dedicated to those who served their country. “We are here today to honor our heroes.”
The way that they chose to honor their heroes was showing off the skills of various students in their schools.
