NEW BREMEN — Community members gathered outside the Lockkeepers House on Monday night for the return of the annual Christmas tree lighting.
Put on by the village and the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club, the tree lighting returned this year after the pandemic put a halt on things last year.
“I’m very excited to be able to bring the community back together to be able to celebrate the holidays and enjoy a little bit of social gathering,” said Tess Elshoff, president of the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary club. “It was only a year we missed but it seems like a lifetime ago that we were able to enjoy the celebration.”
Hot chocolate and cookies were given out as the crowd eagerly awaited the countdown to light the trees.
Following the lighting, New Bremen Schools’ choir sang a medley of Christmas songs and Santa Claus made an appearance, being delivered by the New Bremen Fire Department.
The village and the schools have teamed up this year to do a holiday passport event, where students get rewarded for attending community events.
“They have different activities that are going to be going on through the holiday season and as the children in the community attend them, they get stamps, and then as they fill up their passport, they get special things,” said Elshoff.
For Mayor Bob Parker, this was his first official tree lighting in office.
“It means the world to see everybody back out again,” he said. “Last year we couldn’t do this event and tonight was a great turnout and great weather.”
