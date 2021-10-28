NEW BREMEN — The village of New Bremen was awarded a $685,000 grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday.
The money will be used toward to help dredge the lagoons at the wastewater plant.
Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson was in person to announce the grant at the Crown Pavilion.
“This funding will help support the important work that New Bremen is conducting to dredge lagoons and prepare for its next construction phase if needed,” said Stevenson.
The funding is part of the Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure grant program which was announced Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
“This week, we are announcing $93 million in grant funding in 60 counties across the state,” said Stevenson. “In the coming weeks, we will be announcing additional funding for more opportunities. In total, we’re going to provide $250 million in Ohio BUILDS grants to help communities address their critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needs.”
The need for improvements in New Bremen’s wastewater plant stems from the EPA’s mission to reduce ammonia and phosphorus levels.
