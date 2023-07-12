New Bremen Public Library goes Indiana WILD on Monday

Beth Wood from Indiana WILD lets attendees pet her skunk at the New Bremen Public Library on Monday afternoon 

 Photo by Brent Melton

The New Bremen Public Library went wild on Monday, Indiana WILD to be exact. Beth Wood from Indiana WILD gave a presentation at the library on Monday where a large group of children, and their parents, were able to see and touch animals you wouldn’t normally be able to. The show included furry, feathered, and scaled animals. 

“I enjoy engaging people with animals, and hope we can foster a love for the animals, as well as the places they come from,” said Wood.

Recommended for you