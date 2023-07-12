New Bremen Public Library goes Indiana WILD on Monday

The New Bremen Public Library went wild on Monday, Indiana WILD to be exact. Beth Wood from Indiana WILD gave a presentation at the library on Monday where a large group of children, and their parents, were able to see and touch animals you wouldn’t normally be able to. The show included furry, feathered, and scaled animals.
“I enjoy engaging people with animals, and hope we can foster a love for the animals, as well as the places they come from,” said Wood.
“Today, we’re going to look at the animal, we’re going to touch the animal, and we’re going to use four of our five senses,” said Wood as she started her presentation. She said that they’d be using touch, sight, hearing, and smell.
“Please don’t taste my animals,” said Wood which resulted in a chorus of laughter from the children.
The first animal that Wood brought out was a Hairy Armadillo named Dotty.
“She has a nose like rubber. She puts her nose under the dirt, and won’t get dirt or anything in her lungs,” explained Wood. She explained facts about Dotty before taking her around the room to let the crowd touch her armored, hairy skin.
Before Wood brought out the next creature, she asked the crowd who was scared of snakes? A lot of the crowd raised their hands, to which Wood responded jokingly with, “You’re much more likely to be bitten by a toddler than a snake.” She then got out Toothless the snake to show the crowd. Wood explained that the snake had no teeth, but ate eggs whole, before an extra bone in their body broke the shell, which was then discarded by the snake.
“We have a whole bucket of shell vomit,” said Wood to the slightly disgusted crowd.
Next was the Australian Kookaburra Irwin.
“He eats one mouse a day,” said Wood. She explained that they aren’t live mice, and that Irwin was named in honor of famed Australian Zookeeper Steve Irwin. Wood then prompted Irwin to do his call with a bit of coaxing, which was a hit with the crowd. Wood also brought out a blue tongued skink, skunk, tortoise, and opossum during the show.
“We’re not here to tell you want animals to have, we’re here to encourage you, that when you have a pet, its a lifetime commitment,” said Wood as she brought the show to a close.
When it comes to her presentation, Wood said that she hopes those present take away one thing from the show.
“It’s that animals aren’t disposable. All baby animals are cute, but they all grow up,” said Wood. She said that their ‘In Your Backyard’ program they’re starting in the fall and presenting at schools, focuses on animals you might see in your back yard, and which Blossom the Opossum and Kicks the Skunk will be a part of.
“We’re not rehabilitators, but we field a lot of phone calls,” said Wood.
She said Indiana WILD received calls about raccoons and rabbits, and that they want to educate the public about these kinds of animals.
“Part of that program is education on when to call, and who to call,” said Wood. She said that the Department of Natural Resources has a list of rehabbers who take animals who are in need of help. “You can’t just find an animal and take care of it.”