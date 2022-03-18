NEW BREMEN — In an effort to attract more lifeguards to work at the pool this summer, village councilors Monday discussed offering an a free family pass to pool employees and their immediate family.
Fiscal Officer Amy Speelman said at the latest update had the lifeguard count at 15 to 18 people, with the hopes of getting at least 15 more.
“They feel like they can safely staff with this, but they thought this would be a nice incentive that would maybe pull in a few more guards,” said Speelman.
At council’s last meeting, Councilor Jessica Lomakin, chair of the recreation committee, put forth recommendations that would raise the rental rates at the pool.
After speaking with officials from the YMCA of Greater Dayton, Lomakin had said the recreation committee wanted to change the prices to keep in line with other costs. The rates of a family pass would be $125, up from the original $110. Individual passes would remain at $50. Pool rentals would also be going up; for 50 guests or under, the new rate would be $200 and for 51 guests and over, the new rate would be $250.
Those recommendations were included in the village’s agreement with the YMCA of Greater Dayton.
“That just sort of recognizes the amenities that the New Bremen pool provides and brings us a little more in-line with other communities that also have a family rate,” Lomakin said at council’s last meeting.
Also Monday, during his report, Village Administrator Brent Richter told councilors that he’s received complaints about people not cleaning up after their dogs in the dog park.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.