NEW BREMEN — National Police K-9 Day was recently celebrated across the country. Each year, Sept. 1 is designated to honor all police dogs for their service and to memorialize those who died in the line of duty.
There are currently five K-9’s working in the area, one each in New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Waynesfield and with the Auglaize County Sheriff’s department.
New Bremen’s K-9 named Doc has been with the department nearly four years. Doc is a large sized german shepherd who was born in Czechoslovakia. The New Bremen Police Department (NBPD) obtained Doc from Von der Haus Gill, a police K-9 training and breeding facility located outside Waynesfield. He was easily chosen to make his home in New Bremen after Chief Mike Skinner and Patrolman Justin Bruns narrowed their choice from 13 other dogs to two. When interacting with the first of the two dogs, it would run back and forth a lot. However, Chief Skinner and Bruns were sold on Doc when he approached them in a more controlled manner.
At age 13 months, Bruns became Doc’s handler for the department. The two went through six weeks of training before Doc started working for the NBPD.
“He had prior training prior to me getting him,” said Bruns. “He had some tracking training, some obedience, but everything else we had to train him on.”
Patrolman Bruns worked diligently with Doc, training him with narcotics as well as article and building searches.
“So anything that gets lost in a field or a gun that gets thrown out by a suspect and we can’t find it in some tall grass, he’ll be able to go out and find,” said Bruns regarding Doc’s article searching abilities.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.