K-9 Photo

Patrolman Justin Bruns stands with the New Bremen K-9 Doc, who has received months of training before Bruns became his handler.

 By Jean McCollum

NEW BREMEN — National Police K-9 Day was recently celebrated across the country. Each year, Sept. 1 is designated to honor all police dogs for their service and to memorialize those who died in the line of duty.

There are currently five K-9’s working in the area, one each in New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Waynesfield and with the Auglaize County Sheriff’s department.

Tags

Recommended for you