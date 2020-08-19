In their last meeting before the school year is set to begin on Sept. 8, the New Bremen Board of Education heard from administrators as they provided updates on how they’ve been preparing.
Superintendent Jason Schrader said the new K-6 building passed inspection and teachers were given the green light to begin taking occupancy on Wednesday starting at 12:30 p.m.
Diane Kramer, the K-6 principal, said the staff were happy to get in to their classrooms.
Kramer said she has been collaborating with area principals and special education directors throughout the summer to prepare for various learning options for the upcoming school year.
“It’s great to have such colleagues in our area that work well together,” she said.
