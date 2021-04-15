The city of St. Marys is now the home of a new barbershop, and one run by someone who is passionate about his job.
Chase Voisard is opening up his barbershop, Cuts, on 217 W. Spring St., where he plans on hosting a whole slew of services to his customers that aren’t usually offered anywhere else.
Voisard plans on offering steam towels, straight razor shaves and facial messages alongside traditional haircuts. The business will also host a 65-inch television and refreshments for customers.
Voisard opened up his shop in town because of his history here in St. Marys, having grown up alongside many residents. He said it felt like it would be a fitting place for him to have his barbershop.
“This is where I grew up at,” he said when asked why he decided to start his trade here. “I love St. Marys. I want to raise my family in St. Marys and I wanted to help out the community.”
Running a barbershop has always been a subject in the back of Voisard’s mind, something he’s always wanted to do. Despite having a job as a welder in a factory, something he was originally scared to leave, he decided that he couldn’t put it off any longer.
“One day I decided to just go for it,” Voisard mentioned when he finally decided that he couldn’t wait much longer. “It was something I always kinda wanted to do, but I put off for awhile.”
