When it comes to changing the world, students from New Bremen and New Knoxville will be part and parcel of that effort. On Friday afternoon the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club held the Four Way Test Speech Contest at New Bremen High School. Five students took part in the contest, and saw three from New Bremen Participate and two from New Knoxville. The top prize for the contest was $750, and qualifying for the district competition which will be held in Van Wert in April.
“The Four Way Test has been a speech contest that has been a part of Rotary International for many years. Its a way to get young people involved to think about how Rotary functions, but at the same time, how the four basic principals of the test apply no only to their lives, but to life in general,” explained New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary President Tim Eiting. Eiting said that he wants students who take part in the contest to expand their horizons, and to change how they look at things in today’s world. The contest