The Schwabero Center was where the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club met on Tuesday in order to get acquainted with the new facility.

The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club gathered at the Schwabero Center at New Knoxville School.

The new center was built as an extension of the gymnasium already in use for high school sports. Known as ‘The Barn 2.0’, the added section will be used primarily for junior high sports and practices. Approximately 200 individual and business donors funded the $2.6 million project.

