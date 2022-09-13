The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club gathered at the Schwabero Center at New Knoxville School.
The new center was built as an extension of the gymnasium already in use for high school sports. Known as ‘The Barn 2.0’, the added section will be used primarily for junior high sports and practices. Approximately 200 individual and business donors funded the $2.6 million project.
Athletic Director Kay Webb expressed her gratitude and thanks to all those who contributed. The facility is currently in use for volleyball practices, however the center still needs additional items installed. At the entrance will be a new donor wall to replace the temporary one as well as a new trophy case.
A large curtain will be installed to separate the two gymnasiums and six baskets and a wall pad will be added. Once flooring is installed, the weight room currently located in the maintenance building will be moved to its new home.
Locker rooms were added for home and visiting teams as well as game officials. The completed Schwabero Center will also contain public restrooms and a concession stand.
“It’s been quite a three and a half years since we started this,” said Webb. “We started the planning stage of this back in October of 2018. It’s been a learning experience but we are very proud of what we have here now."
Webb said the next project for the athletic department will be an all weather track and soccer facility. The kickoff will begin at the next reverse raffle on April 15, 2023.
During the meeting, various coaches and athletes spoke of goals and accomplishments for the current season.
“Our goal for this season was to score a goal every game and so far we’ve met that goal,” said Kaili Patterson, varsity soccer coach. “We’ve scored at least one goal every single game. Last year we had several games where we didn’t score at all.”
Other soccer goals were to keep the opponent to less than 20 shots and to perform better than the prior year.
Jacob Sharp, team member, is happy with the improvements the team has made.
“We have already scored nine goals in our six games that we’ve played,” said Sharp. “And last year we only had seven goals overall.”
Varsity cross country head coach Sarah Quellhorst spoke of her small and determined team.
“These kids show up everyday,” she said. “They put the work in that I ask them to.”
Quellhorst is hoping for a regional and possible state showing this year.
“I am proud of not only my cross country runners but all the students athletes here at New Knoxville,” said Quellhorst. “I am honored to get to run along side them, actually behind these kids, because I can’t keep up with them, and to help them… to push them… and help them meet their goals.”
For Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach Rachel Leffel, the emphasis this year is on the team motto “Handle Hard Better.” The team has gone through many changes this season with only one returning varsity letter winner. With only 14 members participating athletes, the decision was made to go without a junior varsity team this year.
“We believe that there is great strength and great value in these 14 girls that we have on the team and that our strength does come from these numbers,” said Leffel.
Terry Halko has been coaching the golf team for 13 years. His team consists of five golfers of which two play soccer. This at time causes scheduling conflicts which Halko then works around the soccer schedule. Halko is pleased with the individual accomplishments of the team.
“The best thing is the kids just keep improving,” said Halko. “They’re great kids.”
The meeting ended with the Rotary donating a book to the local library in the name of the coaches and their students.
