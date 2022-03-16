NEW BREMEN — While the Bengals ultimately fell short of winning a Super Bowl, the team’s trip to Los Angeles provided an incredible experience for a New Bremen graduate.
Chloe Schwartz, part of the Cardinals’ class of 2017, and a recent graduate from the University of Cincinnati, joined the the Cincinnati Ben-Gal cheerleading squad prior to the start of the season.
Schwartz spoke to members of the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club Tuesday morning, along with high school cheerleaders from New Bremen and New Knoxville, about her experience of cheering at UC and becoming a member of the Ben-Gals.
“After I graduated, I went to UC, and continued my dance career for three years,” she said. “That was my top goal. I was so excited to dance in college, and I made some really great friends, connections and it opened my eyes to the world of dance and cheerleading.”
She explained that her final season at UC was hampered by COVID, so a normal sports season was out of the picture, but her team still got to compete for their national season in April.
“I absolutely love performing and that’s something I’ll never get back, but I’m still thankful for the experiences I got there,” said Schwartz. “COVID was a big bummer for us. It opened my eyes to more opportunities because I realized I was not done with my dance career.”
