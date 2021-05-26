NEW BREMEN — At its Monday meeting, New Bremen village council completed a first reading of an ordinance that would give the village administrator more duties and a higher wage.
Village Administrator Brent Richter took over the position back in November of 2020 and in that same month, Economic Development Director Angela Hamberg left to begin working at the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.
Since Hamberg’s departure, the role of economic development director has remain unfilled and Richter has assumed some of those roles.
Mayor Bob Parker made the recommendation to council to give Richter an additional $10,000 for his work with the development side of things, in addition to his salary of $95,000.
“Since we are not making a plan to replace the economic development director, Brent has been taking this role on himself and has been putting quite a few hours into this,” said Parker. “This was never part of his job when we hired him.”
