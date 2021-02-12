WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service out of Wilmington has issued a winter storm watch for portions of West Central Ohio as well as East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northwest and Northern Kentucky and Central and South Central Ohio.
The watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The NWS is calling for heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with some sleet and freezing rain mix possible with snow across South Central Ohio and Northwest Kentucky.
Travel could be difficult and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, the advisory stated.