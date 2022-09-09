Post Photo

Jared Post has been playing the organ for many years now, and currently works for the St. Augustine Catholic Church.

 By Jean McCollum

Making career decisions at an early age can be difficult. For Jared Post the decision was easy.

Post grew up in rural St. Henry, the oldest of five children. As a second grader, Post’s mother discovered his younger sister’s vocal abilities and enrolled Post and his sister in piano lessons. While attending mass during his fourth grade, Post began to develop a liking for the organ. His interest in the musical instrument persisted. During the fifth grade, Post received an organ as a Christmas gift and has been playing one ever since.

