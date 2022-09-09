Making career decisions at an early age can be difficult. For Jared Post the decision was easy.
Post grew up in rural St. Henry, the oldest of five children. As a second grader, Post’s mother discovered his younger sister’s vocal abilities and enrolled Post and his sister in piano lessons. While attending mass during his fourth grade, Post began to develop a liking for the organ. His interest in the musical instrument persisted. During the fifth grade, Post received an organ as a Christmas gift and has been playing one ever since.
“I begged and begged and begged for organ lessons,” said Post. “I was very fortunate that Mom and Dad were able to find a teacher who was willing to teach a fifth grade organist.”
Post’s musical career began as a seventh grader when playing very simple masses at St. Bernard church in Burkettsville. Before turning sixteen, Post began playing regularly for the St. Rose and Cassella parishes four times a week.
“I would drive very quickly back to school and jump into class,” said Post regarding mass on schooldays. “The school was very, very positive about it. If mass went long they were very A1willing to work with me and I’m so very appreciative of it.”
After graduating from St. Henry High School, Post pursued his Bachelor’s Degree at Ball State University in organ performance. He continued his career for a short time at High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie until offered a part time position playing organ at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster. After graduating from college, Post became the full time Director of Music for St. Augustine Church.
The Minster parish has a history of high participation in the music program.
“Musically, this parish has always been blessed,” said Post. “ So I’ve been able to inherit a lot of great things and continue a lot of the great traditions.”
