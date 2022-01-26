The Armstrong Air and Space Museum has a lot planned this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary, including speakers, commemorative coins and new exhibits, which will population their calendar of events from now until the actual anniversary on July 20.
Museum officials hope to engage the community by asking them to share the memories they have.
“We are going to be encouraging people to go through their photo albums and share any pictures they have,” Dante Centuori, the museum’s executive director, said.
And while that is happening, the museum will be updating the artwork in the gallery.
“It’s been many years since those art pieces were rotated out,” Centuori said. “We are looking to pull out pieces from our collection that focus on Neil Armstrong as a pilot.”
Centuori said current offerings depicting him as a pilot are “the tip of the iceberg.” He estimated it would be ready by mid-February.
Another 50th Anniversary exclusive is the commemorative coin that will be offered for sale Feb. 19. Created by the Osborn Mint, the coin features the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum. It will be available in silver and gold-plating.
In April they are planning an exhibit featuring the history of the museum. Those include perspectives of people who did not want to see the museum built and thought state money would be better spent elsewhere.
“It’s all part of our history,” Centuori said.
