NEW BREMEN — David Tillotson III, the director of the National Museum of the United States Air Force located at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, was the speaker on Tuesday at the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club meeting.
Bringing with him nearly 50 years of experience in the Air Force, Tillotson manages the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum, which has one million square feet of exhibition space and 350 aerospace vehicles.
A 1975 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Tillotson has been with the museum since November 2018.
In his talk, which he loosely titled “The Air Force and Ohio and You,” Tillotson spoke about the importance of aviation and the relationship it shares with the state of Ohio, as many flying firsts took place in the Buckeye State.
“The reason we’re a very old museum is that Wright Field, that part of the base that the museum sits on, was the development center for aviation for the U.S. Army for most of its early life — just until after the end of World War II,” said Tillotson. “It was right here in Ohio. When the Army wanted to send some pilots to get trained, there were two dudes they had to see — and there names were Orville and Wilbur [Wright] and they ran a flight school.”
