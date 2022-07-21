It was 2 p.m. on July 20, 1972 when the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum officially opened to the public, and it was 2 p.m. Wednesday — 50 years later — when that same museum was re-dedicated in celebration of the anniversary of the facility created to honor what was surely man’s greatest achievement, walking on the moon.
In a day full of activities, museum officials, along with local and state dignitaries paused outside the museum on a hot and humid day to appreciate an event “instantly recognized as one of the world’s greatest achievements,” Bert Logan, director of the Ohio History Connection, said during the ceremony. Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s statement upon stepping on the moon, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” is as recognizable today as it was 53 years ago.