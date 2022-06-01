A new mural has been installed at the Arts Place in St. Marys, with the work being completed by Maria Stein artists Sarah and Alli Hess.
The project started when the Arts Place reached out to various groups to help bring an art piece to the area that fit in with downtown and Memorial Park. This is where Sarah and Alli got the commission to make a mural based off of their own experiences.
“We took it and ran with it in the form of it looking at our family creativity,” said Sarah. The theme for the mural had been open ended, which she and her sister took advantage of. “We’re talking about how our parents, when we were younger, just kind of gave us a lot of freedom to express ourselves in different ways.”
She credits her parents for giving her and her siblings plenty of freedom to express themselves, as well as them being creative in their own ways as well. What they made for the mural actually reflects this, with Sarah citing her father’s gardening and mother’s painting as an inspiration for it.
“It’s not full on, exactly them,” Sarah stated, but the inspiration from them is present. She said that she and her sister were glad to make it since it would also make downtown a more colorful place. “But we used them as our jump off for the two figures in the painting.”
Sarah said that she’s glad she and Alli are able to contribute to downtown St. Marys through their work. She stated that she’s always enjoyed bringing a little color to certain places and that the mural is one way they’re able to do so.
