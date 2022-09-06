Turtle Soup Photo

Doug Greve (right) and Tony Baber (left) made the turtle soup that’s famous at the Fryburg’s Homecoming event, which annually helps raise funds for the St. Johns Catholic Church.

 By Bob Tomaszewski

Fryburg’s Homecoming saw another successful year as the community event known for turtle soup helped raise funds for St. John’s Catholic Church.

Brad Zwiebel was participating in the race for his third time. He won the overall race while his wife Katie Zwiebel. was the first place woman. Their son Ian also participated.

