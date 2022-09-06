Fryburg’s Homecoming saw another successful year as the community event known for turtle soup helped raise funds for St. John’s Catholic Church.
Brad Zwiebel was participating in the race for his third time. He won the overall race while his wife Katie Zwiebel. was the first place woman. Their son Ian also participated.
His finishing time Zwiebel said was his best in a long long time.
“I’m always training, my brother and I did a marathon back in May. I try to run a couple of miles each day,” Zwiebel said.
“We grew up coming to this church, it’s like coming home man,” Zwiebel said. “It’s awesome.”
“I love the run because it’s so scenic and it’s so beautiful and they do such a nice job with the route,” Hissong said.
Katie added that their kids have a fun time with the games at the festival and the food is always good.
“This was my first 5k three years ago, I had never ran before,” Gerrie Hissong of Wapakoneta said. So I have to come back to keep proving I can do it after I got an injury. It’s taken me a year to recover.”