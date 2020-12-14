COLUMBUS (AP) — The first vaccines against the coronavirus arrived in Ohio Monday morning as a national rollout got underway, with front-line medical workers the first to receive doses.
"Today is the day we've been waiting for," said Gov. Mike DeWine, who was joined by his wife, Fran DeWine, and Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson, to watch a box of 975 doses delivered to Ohio State medical in a UPS truck around 9:30 a.m.
The University of Cincinnati medical center also received the same amount and vaccinated 20 people, with eight more hospitals around the state to receive additional doses Tuesday.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Tuesday, Dec. 15 edition of The Evening Leader.