The Family Life Center of Auglaize County came into a great success April 24, as their Mom2Mom Sale event received more foot traffic than expected.
The St. Marys branch of the organization recently held an event called the Mom2Mom Sale, where they allowed various businesses and locals in the area to sell their wares to the public. The Family Life Center had Alison Sorenson head the event, renting out various booths to interested parties within the city. The event was meant as a fundraiser for the Family Life Center in order to fund their business in the future.
