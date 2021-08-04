MINSTER — Minster swore in its newest member of the police department Tuesday night, welcoming Parker Maurer to the team.
Maurer was joined in the council chambers by family and friends as he was sworn in by Minster Police Chief David Friend.
Maurer, a Botkins native, is a graduate of Celina High School and he received his two-year degree in criminal justice from Wright State Lake Campus.
He recently graduated from Wright State Lake Campus Police Academy.
“I remember the day I was there and I told him, ‘If you have a day to remember, don’t forget this one,’” Friend told councilors following the swearing in ceremony. “’When you’re out there 15 years from now and you’re driving around or where ever you are, remember this day and how excited you were about it.’”
