MINSTER — Minster’s school district reiterated its plans for the upcoming school year Monday night during the board of education meeting.
Superintendent Brenda Boeke echoed remarks she had at last month’s meeting, with the school having masks optional.
She said the school will continue to follow recommendations from the county health department and they will encourage good hygiene and three feet of distance in school.
“We respect the wishes of every parent and child to wear a mask or not wear a mask and we hope everyone else respects the wishes as well,” said Boeke.
Also Monday, both principals from the district shared student testing results from the spring.
High school principal Austin Kaylor shared advanced placement scores, saying that most colleges and universities grant credit for a score of three or above on a five-point scale.
Minster’s student average was a 3.49, well above the global average of 2.67.
