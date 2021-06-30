MINSTER — After a month of being closed, the McDonald’s in Minster has reopened, with an updated look.
The restaurant held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday evening at the location with many community members in attendance.
Guests got a look inside newly-remodeled restaurant before gathering outside.
"We've all heard the saying good things come to those who wait, right? You guys have waited a little bit so look what you get,” said Owner Jason Monfort. “We've got a beautiful new restaurant and we couldn't be happier with the outcome and how things have turned out.”
Monfort thanked his family for all their help and support during the remodel
“It takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of blood sweat and tears,” he said. “This is a family business and we've always taken pride running our McDonald’s like a family business and making them local as possible. A lot of times McDonald’s can be looked at as a big company, a global big company, so we try to localize that as much as we can and make it a family, local-owned business.”
The remodeled restaurant features a new kitchen, an updated drive-thru and new decor inside the lobby.
The restaurant also has a self-order kiosk that have been featured in new McDonalds in the past couple of years.
